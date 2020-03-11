LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The largest church in Kentucky said it will continue regularly scheduled services at eight of its nine campuses after Gov. Andy Beshear advised congregations across the state to suspend services amid concerns over COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Southeast Christian Church said services will continue as usual at all of its campuses except the Chapel In The Woods. The campus, located at 1401 Moser Road, primarily serves Southeast Christian's members who are 60 years old and older, according to a church spokesperson.
The church staff will continue to monitor updates regarding the virus to "ensure our guidelines meet and/or exceed the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," according to a news release.
"... while we have been working hard the last several weeks to shift our environments to provide the safest and healthiest spaces we can possibly provide, we are also creating avenues for our vulnerable church family to continue to engage through our live-streaming services and social media avenues," the church said in a statement. "We're looking forward to discovering the new ways to serve our city and our communities in the coming weeks, and believe like Governor Beshear, we are all in this together."
Southeast Christian encouraged anyone with a "weakened immune system or health concerns," as well as those not feeling well or over the age of 60 to stay at home at watch services online via the church's official website. Services air at 9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays.
Eight people have been confirmed with the coronavirus in Kentucky. Five of those are located in Harrison County, two are in Fayette County, and one is in Jefferson County. In a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon, Beshear outlined a total of eight things that have been done or should be done to curtail the spread of COVID-19:
- Instructed school districts to be prepared to close on short notice, as short as 72 hours.
- Closed all state prisons to visitors.
- Encouraged every individual in Kentucky, in particular those over 60 and those with chronic medical conditions, to do what they can to avoid large gatherings and minimize time in groups and public spaces.
- Canceled the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast out of an abundance of caution.
- Asked places of worship to cancel services temporarily due to the proximity.
- Suspended out-of-state travel for state employees.
- Urged more businesses to allow employees to tele-commute and to provide paid sick leave.
- Asked people to spread out in meeting and work spaces by increasing distance between seats and taking other similar actions.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Anyone with questions can call the COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
