LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amy McGrath made a campaign stop in western Kentucky on Tuesday to meet and greet with her supporters.
"I tell you what does come down to this: thirty-six years," McGrath said during the stop in Paducah. "Are things getting any better? They haven't. And here we are in a pandemic, in which this is the first major international crisis in which no one is looking to the United States for leadership."
The visit was part of her campaign trail leading up to the November election. She talked about her "Mission: Rebuild Kentucky" plan and how she wants to expand health care in Kentucky.
She was joined by former NBA player Rex Chapman.
McGrath, a Democrat, is hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, Kentucky's longest serving senator, in November.
