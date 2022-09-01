LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Through eight months in 2022, homicides are down in Louisville compared to 2021 but still headed for a number unheard of before 2020.
WDRB analysis shows there have been at least 109 homicides in Louisville this year. That's compared to at least 120 at this time last year. Louisville Metro Police data shows violent crime is down 16% compared to 2021.
Former LMPD homicide Detective Scott Russ is one of Jefferson County's 14 street deputy coroners. They handle death investigations in and beyond Louisville, also covering cases from Shively, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and some transported from southern Indiana.
"Our office has definitely seen an impact with the increase in homicides, and overdoses have dramatically increased over the last three to five years," Russ said. "Clearly, we would love to see less violence, less murders, less overdose deaths. "It's just hard for us as the coroner's office, because we are there after the fact."
Here's a monthly breakdown of the 109 homicides so far in 2022:
- January: 15
- February: 9
- March: 18
- April: 13
- May: 14
- June: 16
- July: 15
- August: 9
Louisville is averaging around 13-14 homicides each month in 2022. If that average continues, the city would see around 160 homicides this year, which is lower than 186 in 2021 and 173 in 2020, both of which set new record highs. Prior to 2020, the city's highest homicide total on record was 117 in 2016.
"Obviously, numbers coming down any amount is an improvement, and everybody is glad for that," Russ said. "But I think, at some point, you'd love to see the numbers back to where they were a decade ago or less."
LMPD Lt. Donny Burbrink, commander of the department's Homicide Unit, was unavailable for comment this week.
One family that their son one said despite the slight drop in 2022, it's still unacceptable to have triple-digit death tolls for a third year in a row. The Gwynn family lost their teenage son, Christian, to a shooting in December 2019. And their daughter survived being shot last summer at a park.
"It doesn't seem like we're getting anywhere with this," said Krista Gwynn, Christian's mother. "The homicides are still high. Even the non-fatals are high."
Nearly three years after Christian Gwynn's death, more than 450 other people have been killed in Louisville.
"My husband always says, 'Where'd those 400 people come from?'" Krista Gwynn said. "If you group 400 people together, you know how big of a crowd that is? For Louisville to lose 400 people since Dec. 19 of 2019, that's insane."
And the Gwynns said that change needs to start at home.
"You're the parent. They're the child. Play your role," Krista Gwynn said. "Love your kids. Let your kids now their life means something. Because we let ours know every day."
