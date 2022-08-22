LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barnyard show made famous by performances on America's Got Talent is entertaining crowds at the Kentucky State Fair this year.

Pork Chop Revue, a family-designed live show, features a singing pig, stunts by goats and dogs, along with other antics from animals led by Les and Nina Kimes.

"We done the Kentucky State Fair 10 times," Nina said. "We love it here, we love the crowds, we feel like we're home."

The show has toured the U.S. for more than 50 years. 

IMAGES | Views from The Midway at the Kentucky State Fair

1 of 55