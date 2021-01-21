LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger has one message for people on the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Come with me if you want to live."
The former governor of California and star of Hollywood blockbusters like "The Terminator" and "Total Recall" posted a video on Twitter Wednesday showing him in a drive-thru lane getting the vaccine.
Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021
"Put that needle down!" he jokingly told the woman administering the shot, before thanking her.
"Alright, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone," Schwarzenegger says. "Come with me if you want to live."
At the time of this writing, the video had been retweeted more than 18,000 times.
