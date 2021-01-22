LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest days after a male teenager was shot and killed near Churchill Downs.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, Ellis Dewayne Gore was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with murder and robbery.
The shooting happened Tuesday around 11 p.m., in the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue. That's where the victim was found dead, inside a vehicle, by Louisville Metro Police Department Fourth Division Officers. He has not yet been publicly identified.
A second shooting victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.