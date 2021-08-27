LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular arts festival in southern Indiana is celebrating its 30th anniversary in its final year.
Art in Speed Park exhibits artists, musicians and food during the weekend event. Kim Johnson, the director of Art in Speed Park, is retiring.
Around 100 artists from across the region will show off paintings, jewelry and crafts. The event also includes live music, food and drink vendors.
Admission is free for the festival that goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
