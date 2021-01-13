LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID-19 continues to spread, local doctors say the flu is not an issue this year.
Doctors at UofL Health and Norton Healthcare both say flu cases are down this season.
"Influenza is, right now, below baseline levels," Dr. Tony Weaver with UofL Health said. "I have never seen it this low in my entire career."
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is only reporting 16 confirmed cases of the flu so far, which they say is much lower than normal. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) flu map is bright green, showing minimal to low flu cases across the entire country.
The safety measures people are taking to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 are likely having a big impact on the spread of the flu. However, doctors say it's still a good idea to get your flu shot if you haven't already.
"The flu shot you get in one season may help you in another season, potentially," Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Healthcare said. "So even though we don't have a lot of flu circulating in the community, the flu shot you get this year may help you next season, potentially."
Schulz also recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.