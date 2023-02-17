LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Asbury University, the site of a now 11-day "revival," says it will no longer allow people to worship at Hughes Auditorium 24 hours a day.
The school's president, Dr. Kevin J. Brown, said he's trying to balance the incredible moment happening at the school and the needs of its students and their academic experience.
In a statement posted above the new schedule, the University's president says the new schedule is quote "an attempt to recognize and steward this beautiful, historic moment of spiritual renewal -- while quickly moving toward a more sustainable campus experience for our students that fosters predictability well-being and continuity."
He went on to say they will increase security, prayer and ministry support, and event management.
The "revival" has attracted people from all over the world, leaving long lines to get in. This weekend, services will be only held in the afternoon and evenings with a priority for high schoolers and people 25 or younger.
Starting Monday, the afternoon service will be open to the general public but the evening service will be reserved for high schoolers and people 25 or younger.
The university will also no longer allow live streaming of the service.
For more information on the list of rules and changes to worship, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.