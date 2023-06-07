LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pivotal moment in Louisville has sparked a conversation to get to the root of violence.
Tommy Estevan, the assistant special agent in charge of the Nashville ATF, previously worked in Louisville.
Estevan said the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in March 2020 that resulted in her killing and protests that followed were key moments in starting an outreach program. Estevan met with anti-violence activist Christopher 2X and Dr. Keith Miller with UofL Health back then.
After Estevan moved to Nashville, he noticed the same need in the Tennessee city.
"Part of my job is to develop strategies that deal with violent crime," Estevan said. "We also need to look at strategies to deal with the aftermath of gun violence and how we can look to prevent gun violence and getting in front of the violence and showing these kids there's other opportunities."
Estevan helped to expand Christopher 2X Game Changer's Future Healers program to Nashville.
Christopher 2X's Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between the Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future. Program participants are able to walk through hospitals and learn the importance of the human body, among other things.
Game Changers and UofL Health met with doctors from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and nonprofit Stronger Than My Father on Wednesday. The leaders discussed final preparations for Future Healers Nashville, where kids impacted by gun violence can learn about health sciences.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
