LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say they have found the body of a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen while walking his dog last week.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, the body of Jacob McCarty was discovered on Tuesday off Interstate 64 at the 103 mile-marker, near the Corydon exit. McCarty says the boy's body was found, along with the body of his dog.
Smith credited tips from the public for helping authorities find McCarty.
The boy's cause of death is not being given at this time, but no foul play is suspected. Police searched the surrounding area as part of the investigation. Smith said the boy's father has been notified.
Although pictures of McCarty have been shared before, both on-air and online, WDRB News has been asked by Smith on behalf of the family not to share them anymore. We are respecting that decision.
"We ask that each of you pray for Jacob’s father and all those involved in his life," Smith said in a statement. "This is a devastating time and a hard road that follows for Jacob’s loved ones."
