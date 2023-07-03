LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 60-year-old man who died after an explosion at a warehouse near Shively last week.
That man has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Christopher Baril, of Louisville.
Baril is one of two people who died as a result of an explosion at around 3:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Dine Company warehouse on Fitzgerald Road, near Shively. The other victim was 55-year-old Hugh Doty Jr.
Baril's cause of death has been attributed by the coroner's office to "blunt force injuries."
The incident is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Arson Unit.
Related stories:
- 55-year-old man dies in hospital after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively
- 2 workers seriously injured in incident at Dine Company warehouse near Shively on Tuesday
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.