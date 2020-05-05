LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death near Dixie Highway on Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 41-year-old Jyronna T. Brown.
The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gillette Avenue, near the 3200 block of Dixie Highway in the area of Ralph Avenue, according to Lt. Col. Josh Myers, assistant chief of the Shively Police Department.
Police said Brown had been shot in the chest. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.
Witnesses told police they saw "two or three" people run from the scene, but no arrests have been made, Myers said.
Police asked that anyone with information about the case call Shively Police at 448-6181.
