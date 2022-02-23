LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 49-year-old bicyclist who died after police said she was hit by a hit-and-run driver in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood earlier this week.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified her as Paige Sheehan, of Louisville. She died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.
The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, in the 6600 block of Terry Road, near Memory Lane.
Police said witnesses on the scene told them a white Nissan was traveling northbound when it ran into the back of Sheehan, who was on a bicycle traveling in the same direction.
The Nissan fled the scene, according to court documents, but was followed by a witness who identified it as belonging to a local tow truck company. The tow truck company was contacted and identified the driver as 21-year-old Robert English, according to police.
English was arrested at his home and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
