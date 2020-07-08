LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood on Saturday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 38-year-old Jose D. Hernandez of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Saturday to the 5200 block of Alba Way, off Shasta Trail, and found two people who had been shot: Hernandez and 28-year-old Tyrin Currington.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where Mitchell said Hernandez was pronounced dead.
Currington was treated for what appeared to be "non life-threatening injuries," according to Mitchell. He was later arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting, Mitchell said in a statement at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, Currington and Hernandez got into an argument when Currington pulled out a gun and pointed it at Hernandez's head. The two then got into a fight over the gun. According to police, Currington got the gun away from Hernandez and shot him.
Mitchell said Hernandez then pulled his own gun and shot Currington in the shoulder and side.
