LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale.
Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs medication, according to police. The 5-foot-8-inch, 160-pound white man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.
LaRocco, who wears glasses, has hazel eyes and graying hair. He is believed to be driving a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with the license plate 170-ZMR.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673.
