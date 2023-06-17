LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around a dozen artists from Kentucky and Ohio showed off their crafts for an annual art show.
The fourth annual Backyard Craft Show was held at 3503 Colonial Springs Road in east Louisville on Saturday. Shoppers could check out leather goods, pottery, soaps and paintings.
The show started during the pandemic.
"There were no ways to socialize and do all that stuff we decided, I asked my parents spurt of the moment 'hey can we do this show?'" said artist Ryan Durbin. "The show I was going to do was up the street and it got canceled and we were like can we do this show the same weekend and we have been doing it the last four years during the summer."
The event also featured live music with new and experienced artists.
