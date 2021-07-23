LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health La Grange is expanding its emergency room to give patients a better experience.
The expansion includes over 4,000 feet of new space. The emergency department now has 12 private treatment rooms that are spacious. Natural light is incorporated throughout the building, along with more restrooms.
The lobby was also revamped.
"This is needed really for what we see for our county and the community as it's growing into the future," Clint Kaho, president of Baptist Health La Grange. "As our community grows, the health care needs grow. So we're here poised for the future and patients who need us."
The ER stayed open throughout the project, which started in January 2020.
Baptist Health La Grange is the only hospital in Oldham County, and also serves patients from Henry, Trimble, Shelby and eastern Jefferson counties.
