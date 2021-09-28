LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown voted to give the police department's newest K-9 a special name.
After asking the community for input on a name, the name Ellie — named after the late Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis — received more than 2,000 votes on Facebook.
Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013, near the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown. His case remains unsolved eight years later.
Ellie's handler, Detective Brian Jennings, said it's humbling the community voted for a name that honors Ellis.
"She's got big shoes to fill," Jennings said. "Jason, obviously, was a part of the K-9 and was vital in getting Bardstown Police Department with the K-9 unit.
"We still have faith and hope that ... whoever the persons were involved will be brought to justice."
Like many K-9 units, Ellie is now Jennings' partner on and off the clock. He said his kids have already welcomed Ellie with open arms.
"She's been wonderful. I couldn't ask for a better dog," he said. "When she flips that switch on, she's ready to work. She knows it's time to go after it."
Ellie and Jennings are training with the Louisville Metro Police Department's newest K-9, named Loki, for about three more weeks. Both dogs are covering a lot of ground quickly and are a week ahead of schedule.
