BARDSTOWN, Ky, (WDRB) – As Kentucky's economy reopens, the owners of a Bardstown hair salon and a tattoo parlor are reporting high customer demand — and relief that they can continue to pursue their livelihood.
For two months, the parking lot at Southern Belles Salon sat empty. Owner Christina Cook has owned the business for three years and only has one other employee. She had a 24-hour notice to close back in March.
“We’ve been worried about everything but especially being a hair dresser - we work by appointment so ... but it has worked out,” Cook told WDRB News.
Her salon was booked Monday through appointment only. She kept hand sanitizer at every station, and each was cleaned after every client.
“(We’re) just very thankful that we’re all back in here and glad to be back behind the chair making everybody happy and keeping them healthy,” Cook said.
Seconds after Gov. Andy Beshear announced salons could reopen, Cook’s phone started ringing.
“I had about four clients text me back to back. Everybody was really anxious to get back in,” said Cook, who is now booked solid through the end of June.
Artistic Body Tattoo owner James Goodlett said that he, too, got lots of calls from consumers ready to get inked. Many of them probably had plans to get tattoos earlier in the year.
“Our biggest time of the year is tax return season. We got shut down during our beak time so it hurt us a lot,” said Goodlett.
At his shop, only two people, artist and client, are allowed in each room at a time. Clients must sanitize their hands and wear a mask.
“We are going a little above and beyond ... our regulations, but for us we would rather take care of ourselves and our clients and be extra (cautious),” Goodlett said.
Cook said reopening is about more than making money again.
“One thing that I am excited to be back for is to help people feel better about themselves,” she said. “Make them have a little ... self-esteem boosts back after the quarantine.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.