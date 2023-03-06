LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau of Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana want to warn people affected by the recent storms of scammers.
Destructive and severe weather brings out-of-town scammers looking to take advantage of storm victims.
The BBB gives the following tips for storm victims:
- Know your rights and responsibilities as provided by the state Attorney General. Kentucky residents can contact the Kentucky Attorney General’s office at ag.ky.gov or call 502.696.5300.
- Businesses must be licensed. Contact the Revenue Commission at 502-574-4860 to check out a company’s licensure.
- Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if salespeople go door-to-door. Verify permits by contacting your local Township or Municipality or call Permits & Licensing at 502-574-3321.
- While most roofing contractors obey the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof. An unethical contractor may actually create damage to get work.
- Try to get at least 3-4 quotes from contractors, and insist that payments be made to the company, not an individual.
- Do not pay for any job in advance. Be cautious of any contractor who demands full or half payment upfront.
- Resist high-pressure sales tactics, such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot.
- Get a written contract that specifies the price, the work to be done, the amount of liability insurance coverage maintained by the contractor, and a time frame. Require a copy of their current certificate of insurance.
- For general questions or complaints related to insurance, contact your state’s Department of Insurance. Kentucky residents can visit insurance.ky.gov or call 502-564-3630.
- Pay by credit card, if possible, to give yourself additional protection if there’s a problem.
- If you suspect a company may be price gouging necessary goods or services due to the area storm damage, report the business to BBB and the Attorney General’s office.
- Beware of FEMA imposters. FEMA does not charge for inspections, and they always wear ID badges. If you are still unsure, check with FEMA first at fema.gov or call 202-646-2500.
Area contractors, according to the BBB, should be aware of scammers using their business name, reputation and phone number to pose as a local business.
Also, be cautious of scammers posing as utility company employees. LG&E and KU will never call customers and demand payment over the phone to restore power. Do not give any financial information over the phone. When in doubt, call your local utility company.
