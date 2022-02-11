LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals will gather at Wick's Pizza Parlor on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands to show their stripes, support and love for the team during Super Bowl LVI.
One fan who will be in attendance has had a life-long commitment to the Bengals.
Brian “Woody” Underwood says he was born to be a Cincinnati fan.
“Both of my parents were born in Cincinnati, both my parents graduated from the University of Cincinnati," said Underwood.
Raised in Cincinnati, he recalls his first Bengals game with his grandfather.
"It was the Seattle Seahawks against the Cincinnati Bengals: Cris Collinsworth versus Steve Largent,” he said.
For the last 20 years, the pizza parlor has been the spot he’s come to talk about the wins, the losses and all things Bengals. The restaurant even has an autographed football signed by David Fulcher, a former safety for the Bengals.
While thousands of fans are on their way to California to cheer on the Bengals as they take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, many, like Underwood, will be in Louisville in their gear and eyes glued to the television screen.
Underwood will be among other fans at Wick's, itching for a win.
The last time the Bengal's went to the Super Bowl, Underwood said he was a sophomore in high school. Since then, he lost his grandfather and father.
A victory will be extra special.
“Both huge fans," Underwood said. “Gone for a little over two years and I think that it’s just the time.”
He says all the makings for a win is there, even his superstitions.
“I have no Bengal gear on right now,” said Underwood. “Bengal gear is only for Sunday and Mondays after you win.”
Underwood is doing his part to ensure that it happens even from 2,103 miles away.
"It's going to be a tough game, I believe. But things are rolling our way right now and I really— I really think we’re going to win this," Underwood said.
