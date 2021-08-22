LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is asking Kentuckians to come together on Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week, which begins Sunday.
The governor posted a message to Twitter on Sunday to share his gratitude for all the hard work healthcare workers do each day throughout Kentucky.
"You've been on the frontlines helping to care for patients," Beshear said in a video Sunday. "You've sometimes held the hands of our loved ones as they passed away, and let me just be clear, we need you, we love you, we care about you. Please keep it up.
Kentucky's health care workers are heroes. They are brave, selfless and full of compassion for our people. They're always there in our times of need, and now it's our turn to be there for them. pic.twitter.com/DYWCgmC8H3— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 22, 2021
"We're going to do everything we can to lift you up and give you the strength that you need as we push through this Delta variant."
