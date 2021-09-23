LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continues to fall, but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said it's still to early to tell when it will plateau.
"If we plateau at the level we're at right now, we cannot sustain it in our hospitals," Gov. Beshear said during a news conference Thursday. "It is too much, with too many people sick, with more people per sets of cases getting sick because the Delta variant is more aggressive."
The COVID-19 positivity rate is currently just under 12% in the state.
Beshear said ICUs are still full, and several hospitals still have critical staffing shortages.
The number of people on ventilators is rising, and Beshear said most of them are unvaccinated. Beshear is reminding people to get a COVID-19 shot and to wear a mask when outside their homes.
