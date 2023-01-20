LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor is setting aside an entire month -- yes, you read that right, not just a day, but an entire month -- to honor Louisville's favorite canine.
According to a news release from the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the governor is scheduled to issue an official proclamation on Monday that from henceforth, January shall be known as "Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month."
The announcement is scheduled to begin at 12:15 on Monday, Jan. 23, in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda. "Ethan Almighty" is expected to be in attendance, as well as his owner ("Poppa") Jeff Calloway, and Alisa Gray, president and CEO designate of the Kentucky Humane Society.
In January 2021, weighing just 38 pounds, Ethan was found dumped in the parking lot of KHS starving and near death, fighting for his life.
As he slowly gained weight and regained his strength, his story was shared with millions of people around the world who celebrate him as a hero and a symbol of hope and joy.
Now weighing more than 130 pounds, he was voted the Shelter Hero Dog Award in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Millions of people voted for him in the competition for his heroic work bringing attention to homeless and sheltered dogs deserving of second chances.
