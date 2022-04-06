LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would allow new suburban cities in Jefferson County, saying it "does not respect" the right of the people to control their local government.
State senators voted 26-8 last week to approve the Republican-backed House Bill 314. Hours later, the House agreed with the Senate's changes to the bill, which passed the chamber along party lines with a 70-23 vote last month. The bill would also limit the mayor of Louisville to two straight terms.
The bill lets people living in unincorporated parts of Jefferson County outside of the Urban Services District — the old city of Louisville boundary — petition the Metro Council to form new cities. At least 6,000 residents and 75% of those living in the proposed new city boundary would have to sign a petition.
The council automatically would have to approve the new city if those thresholds are met, according to the bill. Supporters said it will let people decide if they want to create their own cities and the additional services, such as police. But opponents argued that the measure amounts to a "war on Louisville" and an attack on the merger of Louisville and Jefferson County and would siphon money away from Metro government.
In his veto message Wednesday, Beshear said the passage of the bill "undoes the votes of the citizens of Louisville and Jefferson County to have a consolidated government."
"In 2002, after years of discussion and debate, the people of Louisville and Jefferson County voted to merge their city and county governments," Beshear wrote. "House Bill 314 threatens the success of that merger by putting millions of dollars of revenue at risk."
Beshear also said the bill could cause the city to lose out on millions of dollars in federal grants, such as the federal relief aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Beshear said the bill "imposes changes on Louisville's government, without the consent of the people of Louisville," citing Louisville representatives who opposed the bill in Frankfort.
"The General Assembly cannot claim to favor local control in their districts while then voting against it in Louisville," he said, adding that those who support the bill outside of the city of Louisville should "think twice" because it "sets a terrible precedent under which the General Assembly could turn around and aim similar disruptive actions at other local governments."
Beshear did not mention the part of the bill that would limit Louisville's mayor to two straight terms instead of three in his veto message for the bill.
This story may be updated.
