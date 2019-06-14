LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is pushing back after the state's only abortion clinic challenged a pro-life victory.
In April, a U.S. Appeals Court upheld the consitutionality of a law requiring Kentucky abortion providers to give mothers an ultrasound and describe it before a woman chooses an abortion.
House Bill 2 was passed in 2017.
Now, the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville wants the court to rehear the case en banc (before the entire bench) in a desperate attempt to undermine the Kentucky law, which passed with the support of more than 87% of state legislators.
In a written statement, Bevin's legal team called the move a desperate attempt to undermine state law.
"Rehearing a case en banc is an extraordinary legal procedure, not simply a flippant opportunity for a do-over," said Steve Pitt, general counsel for Bevin. "In this case, the panel majority faithfully applied the relevant Supreme Court precedent to determine that the legislation at issue is constitutional. Thus, granting en banc rehearing is neither warranted under the rules nor a useful investment of the Court's time."
EMW Women's Surgical Center is the only remaining clinic in the state that performs abortions.
Click here to read a copy of Bevin's filing in the HB 2 case.
