LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bicyclist died early Tuesday morning after a crash involving two passenger vehicles in Lyndon.
It happened just before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of La Grange Road and Blue Vale Way, according to a written statement from Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder.
The bicyclist died at the scene.
Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.
The Lyndon Police Department is conducting the investigation with the assistance of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit.
