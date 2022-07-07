LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of a Louisville business are staring at a big loss after someone burglarized their food truck this week.
Someone broke into the food truck of Big Nita's Cheesecakes on Wednesday night and took everything.
"This is so wrong," owner Nicolee Burks said in a post. "It is so wrong, and we don't deserve this. Nobody deserves stuff like this. People work freaking hard for what they have, and to wake up and see someone just completely trash something that we love and have put so much time and effort into is just wrong."
The owners of Big Nita's Cheesecakes said they're victims of burglary. Someone broke into a window of the food truck and stole a generator, jumper cables an air compressor and trashed the truck.
Now, the owners said it won't be able to work an event Friday in Charlestown because the theft set them back by thousands of dollars.
They still plan to be open for the event Sunday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.