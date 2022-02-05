LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has a new Black-owned counseling center.
Aspire2Be Counseling provides professional counseling services on Blankenbaker Parkway near Shelbyville Road. The team specializes in adolescents, group and marriage counseling, as well as case management and telehealth.
The owners said there was a soft opening in December before Saturday's ribbon cutting ceremony.
Truc Ly Booker, CEO and clinical director of Aspire2Be said Saturday was a change for the community to get to know them — and come out of their cocoons.
“The butterfly is extremely beautiful, but they don’t realize the process and the transformation has to go through to get beautiful, and I feel like healing is the same way," Booker said.
Aspire2Be Counseling is now taking clients.
