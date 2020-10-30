LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A heavily traveled road in southern Indiana officially reopened Friday, after months of construction work.
City leaders cut the ribbon on the new and improved Blackiston Mill Road Friday afternoon. The road was closed in May from Lewis and Clark Parkway to just south of Altawood Drive. Crews spent the last several months working on a new storm drainage system, adding sidewalks and widening the road.
That was Phase 1 of construction on the Blackiston Mill Road project. Clarksville officials hope to start Phases 2 and 3 in the coming years.
