LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who use a busy section of Interstate 71 between east Louisville and Oldham County need to use caution as blasting resumes on Wednesday.
The blasting work will begin at 2:30 p.m. along I-71 between Moser Farm Road near mile marker 12 and KY 329 (exit 14) as part of the ongoing I-Move Kentucky project.
Rolling traffic stops will be in effect for both northbound and southbound lanes. The lanes will reopen within 15 minutes of the blasting unless debris cleanup is required.
The I-Move Kentucky project is making improvements to Interstate 265, I-71 and Interstate 64 in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.
Work is scheduled to continue through Spring 2024. For more information on the I-Move project and to sign up for alerts, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.