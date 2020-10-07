LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers started removing plywood boards from windows at City Hall, Metro Hall and other downtown buildings on Wednesday.
Business leaders and elected officials have called for plywood protecting windows on buildings to come down, as civil unrest has settled down.
"The boards really send a message that we're divided. And that has a psychological impact," said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., the metro chamber of commerce.
Protests have been a constant since May over the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, who died in her apartment as officers executed a midnight drug raid but found nothing illegal. While they have been mostly peaceful, some demonstrations in late May resulted in broken windows and other damage to downtown properties.
Over the next two weeks, boards are scheduled to be removed from three of the city's most visible office towers -- Brown & Williamson Tower, PNC Tower and 400 W. Market Street (formerly Aegon center).
