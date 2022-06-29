LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected drunk driver is now charged with murder.
The crash between a BMW and a Honda happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2021, in Louisville on LaGrange Road near the Hurstbourne Parkway ramp.
A passenger in the Honda, 20-year-old Chase Lawson, died from injuries he suffered in the collision.
The driver of the BMW, Joseph Siami, was initially charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
In mid-June, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Siami on new charges, including murder, two counts of first degree assault, criminal mischief, DUI — first offense with aggravating circumstances, and speeding (26 mph or greater).
The Graymoor-Devondale Police Department responded to the collision between Siami's BMW and a Honda that November night.
WDRB News recently obtained body camera footage captured by the responding officers that shows the aftermath of the crash.
During the video, Siami could be told explaining to police that he was driving down LaGrange Road he hit a car that tried to turn left in front of him.
On the arrest citation, officers wrote that Siami stepped off the line during field sobriety tests, "had glassy/bloodshot eyes and slurred speech."
The Honda driver and both passengers suffered injuries.
Officers, on video, said 20-year-old Chase Lawson was showing a faint pulse as he was pulled from the backseat of the Honda and transported to UofL Hospital.
Lawson died later that morning.
"They're devastated. Devastated is not even the word I can use to describe it," Ron Hillerich, the Lawson family attorney, said.
He was a South Oldham High School graduate, and a sophomore at the University of Kentucky at the time of his death. Hillerich described him as a "perfect 4.0 student" who was planning to be a neurologist.
Hillerich is representing the Lawson family as they investigate potential civil action.
"The damages are catastrophic, but it's the loss to the parents and the sisters that is just beyond belief," Hillerich said.
At the scene, Siami could be heard explaining to officers that he had "maybe two, three drinks" a few hours before the crash.
The citation shows a breath test at Metro Corrections registered 0.137, which is above the legal limit.
Siami will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on August 3.
Hillerich said the family wants "accountability, responsibility, by Mr. Siami for his very negligent, wanton, and reckless choices."
"He chose to become intoxicated. He chose to drive his car at a very high rate of speed," Hillerich said. "Because of that, he caused the death of one fine young man, and he's got to be responsible for that."
