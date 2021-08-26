LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville event often billed as "The World's Largest Halloween Party" is returning this October.
The Louisville Zoo will be turned into a living story book, complete with The Headless Horseman, a "Spooktacular carousel," and characters during the month of October.
The 40th annual Halloween event will have reduced capacity each night to allow for social distancing and "ease of traffic flow," according to a news release. Masks are also required while inside any buildings at the zoo.
Children under five years old are not required to wear masks at the zoo.
Tickets start at $6 for members and $12.50 for non-members. The public can also buy discounted tickets for $10.50 at Meijer beginning on Sept. 26. Last year's event sold out by mid-October.
Boo at the Zoo runs from Thursday through Sunday nights Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.
