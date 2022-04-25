LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowman Field in Louisville will receive $295,000 in federal grants, just a portion of $20 billion going into airports across the country.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the money comes from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Investments are being made in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability project as well as airport transit connections.
The Biden administration said this will create jobs and build community wealth.
