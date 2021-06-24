LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to help U.S. airports recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is giving grants to airports across the country.
The funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, was awarded to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Bowman Field and Clark Regional Airport.
The Louisville airport was awarded $36.5 million, while Bowman Field and Clark Regional were awarded $59,000 each.
“The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed and help the aviation sector recover as more Americans get vaccinated and begin traveling again,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
The funding requires that airports continue to employ at least 90% of their pre-pandemic employees.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.