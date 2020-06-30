LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed after a box truck slammed into the back of their vehicle on Interstate 64 in Scott County, police said.
The box truck driver, Evan M. Barnett, has been arrested on manslaughter charges because police believe he had taken drugs before the accident.
Police said Barnett was eastbound on I-64 around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he struck the rear of a vehicle that had slowed because of another accident. The vehicle’s occupants, a woman and a male juvenile, were killed immediately, police said. The victims’ names have not been released, pending notification of family, according to a story by Lex 18.
Police said Barnett admitted to being distracted and using controlled substances before the accident. Toxicology reports are pending.
Barnett was charged with two counts of manslaughter and was being held at the Scott County Detention Center.
