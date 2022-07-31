LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana is gearing up for its after school program once JCPS students to return to school.
BGCKY CEO Daryle Unseld and Club director for the Parkland location Angela Masden joined WDRB in the Morning to discuss what families can expect.
Unseld said it's important for Boys and Girls club to provide affordable after school care for the betterment of the community.
"We want to make sure we make some intentional investments in their humanity and their potential," Unseld said. "Young people are our future and we're really looking for to our after school program."
Masden said at the Parkland location students will get homework help, options for recreation sports and dinner provided by Dare to Care.
"We also focus on mental health as well," she said. "We have a lot of those activities that we will be doing for our kids."
She said she knows kids love to eat, so snacks are also a must.
The monthly cost is $10 a month at the Parkland location and would be about $100 for the whole school year.
"We're trying to make it affordable for everyone so parents have a safe place they can send their kids," Masden said.
Information about how to contact each club is listed on the BGCKY website. For sign up for Parkland's location parents can email Amasden@bgcky.org
There's also a new club location coming to the California neighborhood.
The organization partnered with St. Stephen Church and will operate the church's Family Life Center off 15th and Kentucky streets. Unseld said it's expected to open in October.
