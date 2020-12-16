LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The repairs after a fire on a bridge from northern Kentucky to Cincinnati are almost finished.
The Brent Spence Bridge is set to reopen in about a week and a half. It was closed after two semis crashed back on Nov. 11.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the bridge that carries Interstate 71 to Interstate 75 will open Dec. 23.
There will be several inspections on the bridge over the next few days, according to Gray.
"The last concrete pour is actually scheduled to be poured this Friday," he said. "And even with the winter weather, the contractors have put into place an appropriate environment for the concrete."
Gray was asked if it's possible that the bridge could open before Dec. 23, but he declined to answer.
