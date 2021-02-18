LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vaccination sites across Kentucky are opening back up following days of closures earlier this week.
Inclement weather shut down many of the state's sites on Monday and Tuesday, including Louisville's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena.
LouVax reopened the site Wednesday.
“Especially with the anticipation of ice, we wanted to shut it down for the safety of not just our staff and volunteers but also those that are coming to get their vaccination,” said Karl Bullock, public information officer for the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Around 3,000 vaccination appointments were canceled because of the two-day closure. But the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness said not to worry if you had an appointment scheduled for those days.
“Anybody who scheduled an appointment — and if they had to reschedule — their doses are reserved for them," Bullock said. "There’s no worry about it going bad or going to waste.”
The health department is contacting anyone who had an appointment during those days by phone or email. The department promises to reschedule as soon as possible, and it said it guarantees your dose is secure.
However, the department is adding a day of operation Saturday to make up for the canceled appointments and specifically focus on administering second doses.
“It was done because of those Monday/Tuesday cancellations, recognizing there are people who need those second doses and to help us focus on those second dose vaccinations,” Bullock said.
The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is typically administered 28 days following the first dose, but the city said there is some leeway.
"Health experts have repeatedly said that up to 42 days from the first dose is fine, so two weeks beyond what you were originally scheduled for," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday during a briefing. "Don't worry about that. You'll be fine. Just be attentive and you'll get rescheduled."
The health department said Monday could also be a day to make up for cancelled appointments and second doses.
