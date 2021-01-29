LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The vaccination efforts at Broadbent Arena have already been underway for several weeks now, but the work is about to ramp up.
They're getting ready to begin administering out the first booster shots -- the second shot required for full vaccination -- next week.
Those will go to the first couple of thousand people who came through on week one. Workers at the arena are still trying to get Jefferson County Public Schools teachers through the lines as well.
On Thursday, they completed the task of administering the vaccines to any elementary school teachers who wanted them. On Friday morning, they began giving shots to some early childhood educators, as well as some bus drivers.
Up to this point, nearly 7,000 JCPS employees have been vaccinated and about 6,000 more will come through next week.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was at Broadbent Arena Friday morning and says plans are still way ahead of schedule, but there's still one obstacle in the way before he can give the school board his recommendation on heading back to in-person.
"A big part of this will be, will we get the supplies of the booster in the second round?" he said. "That will begin Feb. 19. And so we can't roll out any official dates until we know that for sure."
The health department says it's also switching to its electronic system next week which the Mayor says should help move people through the system more quickly and efficiently.
