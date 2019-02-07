LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- PNC Broadway in Louisville has announced its 2019-2020 season.
The season is headlined by the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen.
The season will also include; ten-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit. Plus, Anastasia, Come From Away, Miss Saigon, and the return of the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar. Disney's The Lion King returns as a season option.
Only current subscribers can renew their season tickets at this time. Season tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 28. Prices for the six-show season ticket package range between $255-$813 depending on seat location.
2019-2020 SEASON SHOWS
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|October 1-6, 2019
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|December 3-8, 2019
|JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
|January 7-12, 2020
|MISS SAIGON
|February 11-16, 2020
|ANASTASIA
|March 17-22, 2020
|COME FROM AWAY
|May 5-10, 2020
SEASON OPTION
|Disney's THE LION KING
|October 30-November 17, 2019
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change). An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.