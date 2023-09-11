Shepherdsville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community is remembering a beloved Bullitt County school bus driver who was killed in a car crash while headed to work Friday morning.
Jason Benningfield, 48, was on his way to the bus compound early the morning of Sept. 8, ready to pick up his bus and drive elementary students to school.
At approximately 5:30 am, deputies from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and Mount Washington Fire & EMS were dispatched to a crash on Kentucky Highway 44 East, near Douglas Drive. It involved two pickup trucks, one of which Benningfield was driving.
He died at the scene. The other driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. The department hasn't announced any arrests.
"We lost a great one. He was a great man," Joy Wine, Benningfield's friend and coworker, said.
Wine worked with Benningfield for four and a half years.
"He's the best man you'd ever meet," Wine said. "He wore his heart on his sleeve, and would do anything for anybody."
Many bus drivers, who said it's too soon to talk on camera, echoed Wine's sentiments. Many referred to Benningfield as a "beacon of light" for everyone he met, especially to the students who rode his bus.
"I'm sure they're missing him bad," Wine said. "Everybody loves their bus babies, they're like our own, and he was no different. He was a very, very good bus driver."
That's why the community came together, buying a banner and even putting up balloons, in the color of his favorite team, The Cardinals. However, the plans to honor Benningfield don't stop there.
"I think we're going to have a bus procession for him," Wine said. "But I'm not sure when that will happen or if it's allowed."
Even after the balloons deflate and the flowers wither, Benningfield's legacy will live on through the people who loved him.
"He means a lot to all of us," Wine said. "We're a big family, and it's hard, but he would want us to go on."
In a statement, Bullitt County Public Schools said school counselors and support staff are available for any students who want to talk about the loss.
There’s also a Gofundme taking donations to help the Benningfield family.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.