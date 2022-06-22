LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man elected to become the new Bullitt County Jailer is facing a terroristic threatening charge.
The Shepherdsville Police Department confirmed it served Bryan Whittaker a criminal summons to appear in court to answer to a charge of terroristic threatening.
Whittaker said he couldn't comment on the case, but it involves his wife and a former friend. He says the summons is for a court appearance in July.
According to the complaint, the former friend claims Whitaker told his wife in April, " ... if you date him I will f****** kill him, I will take my f****** sniper rifle and kill him, you do realize that right? If you start dating him, I will f****** kill him, you will be arranging a f****** funeral for him."
Whittaker won the Bullitt County jailer race in May, unseating Jailer Paul Watkins after Watkins made racist, sexist comments uncovered by WDRB.
Whittaker is running unopposed in the November election.
