SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man will spend 10 years behind bars for shooting and killing a Shepherdsville Police K-9.
It was an emotional scene Tuesday morning in a Bullitt County courtroom for the sentencing David Knopp, who pleaded guilty last month to assault on a service animal and wanton endangerment.
In March 2022, Knopp was shoplifting at a Dollar General in Lebanon Junction, when he fired shots at officers before running away. The Shepherdsville K-9 "Dash" found him, and Knopp shot and killed the dog.
More than a dozen people filled the courtroom to support Shepherdsville Police and Dash's handler, Officer Jeff Shank, as Judge Rodney Burress handed down the sentence. Some were tearful and wore t-shirts honoring Dash.
Officer Schank said he and Dash had only been partners for eight months.
"Dash has been gone for 16 months, but he'll never be forgotten," he said. "He's more than a dog, more than a tool, he was a part of the family but also he was also part of the police family he had a job to do and he did it."
Schank was a part of the mediation to help determine the sentence for Knopp. He said it was not enough, but the time is the maximum based on Kentucky law.
Schank said he's not done. He plans to work with state lawmakers on increasing the penalty for those who kill law enforcement animals.
