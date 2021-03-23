LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lottery scratch-off ticket paid off big for a Bullitt County man.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said a Mt. Washington man collected $100,000 after buying a $30 Kentucky Lottery Break Fort Knox Scratch-off ticket.
The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said he had been playing more scratch-offs for entertainment during the pandemic. So he stopped at the Express Mart on North Bardstown Road last Wednesday on his way home from work.
He said initially he wasn't having much luck. But on the fourth row of numbers, he matched the number nine. "I figured I'd probably won $30 on this one," he said. But when he scratched off the prize amount, he noticed a few more zeroes than he was expecting.
"I saw that ($100,000) and my heart started beating faster. I thought, 'What's going on here'? I checked the ticket to make sure it was legit," he told lottery officials.
After taxes, the man received a check for $71,000. He plans to upgrade his Harley and take it easy. "Winning has made my days a little brighter. I get a chance now to take a breath," he said.
Express Mart will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.