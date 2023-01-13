LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local school districts say they're both making a special push to prioritize the mental health of their students.
After a recent report on the resources and the percentage of students who receive mental health treatment in Bullitt County, Bullitt County Public Schools is expanding its program.
"No matter what we tried to do, we continued to see that our students needed more -- our families needed more," said Sarah Smith, director of Safe and Drug-Free Schools for the district.
Smith says in November the district launched a mental health program called Care Solace.
"The great unique piece about Care Solace is it's a missing gap that links and bridges a gap that our families of our students and our staff members can, based on their needs, get the care that they need," Smith said.
While the district already offers mental health services during school, Smith says after assessing students' needs, it was necessary to extend services beyond the classroom after hours.
Here's how the new program works.
"Someone calls and a care companion picks the call up," Smith said. "They call the individual, they ask a series of questions to determine what the needs are -- and it can be any kind of mental health concern or a substance abuse concern -- and they work with that individual to find the appropriate treatment for a provider."
The services are offered to all students in the district. Since the launch, data shows that there were 40 interactions in November, 150 in December, and so far in January, a total of 87 families in Bullitt County have benefited.
"The overarching goal is to see success in our families and to see success in our students and our staff," Smith said.
Officials at Jefferson County Public Schools say they are also expanding the mental health services they provide, through the use of behavioral and emotional screening.
Earlier this week, a letter was sent home with students in grades 6-12 informing parents that students will undergo universal social and emotional screening. The district says the Information from the surveys will be used to help staff identify support that may benefit students.
Mental health experts say if you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
