LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's top restaurants and hotels are getting high ratings from AAA.
In a news release Thursday, AAA announced this year’s Four Diamond Hotel and Restaurant Designations, which include six hotels and two restaurants in Louisville. These establishments are part of an exclusive list of more than 1,700 Four Diamond hotels and more than 600 Four Diamond restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
AAA said the Four Diamond designation means the hotels and restaurants meet stringent standards and pass tests from their trained inspectors.
Louisville AAA Four Diamond Hotels"
- 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2008
- Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, 501 S. 4th St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2015
- Hotel Distil, Autograph Collection, 101 W. Main St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2020
- Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2005
- Omni Louisville Hotel, 400 S. 2nd St., a Four Diamond hotel since 2018
- The Brown Hotel, 335 W. Broadway, a Four Diamond hotel since 1993
Louisville AAA Four Diamond Restaurants
- English Grill, 335 W. Broadway, a Four Diamond restaurant since 1994
- Vincenzo’s Restaurant, 150 S. 5th St., a Four Diamond restaurant since 2007
The AAA Diamond program dates back 80 years. Professional inspectors conduct in-person evaluations, unannounced inspections and anonymous overnight stays in hotels. A panel of expects reviews the final results.
AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants represent more than 4% of all establishments in the Diamond Program.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.