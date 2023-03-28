LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon workers from Kentucky traveled to Washington state to protest working conditions.
They made the trip over the weekend to protest outside the shipping giant's largest distribution hub in Seattle as part of a push for Amazon to unionize.
The employees from Kentucky joined other workers in Washington demanding safer working conditions and higher pay.
Demonstrators accused CEO Jeff Bezos of treating workers "like cattle" and disregarding employees' safety.
Amazon says it supports its workers' right to discuss important issues but that the voices of a select few do not represent the majority of its employees.
